Teen injured in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager was treated at a Jacksonville hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night. The shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hamilton Circle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Jacksonville police were called to the area for a report of a person shot. “The initial investigation has revealed there was an argument between a group of individuals,” a Jacksonville police news release states. “During the argument gunfire erupted and the victim was shot multiple times.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Family still waiting for answers two years after disappearance of St. Augustine woman

Read: Shooting at East Arlington gas station leaves one dead, another hurt

Read: UGA student from St. Simons Island has smiling mugshot that’s going viral

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.