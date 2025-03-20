Local

Teen injured in Northwest Jacksonville shooting

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager was treated at a Jacksonville hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot Wednesday night. The shooting occurred at about 7:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Hamilton Circle.

Jacksonville police were called to the area for a report of a person shot. “The initial investigation has revealed there was an argument between a group of individuals,” a Jacksonville police news release states. “During the argument gunfire erupted and the victim was shot multiple times.”

