Teen killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s Lackawanna neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A teenager is dead after being shot to death Wednesday night in Lackawanna. The shooting occurred at about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of King Street.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigators remained at the scene early Thursday at Hollybrook Homes Apartment.

Patrol officers responded to the scene after a report of a shooting, a JSO news release states. Officers arrived to find a male in his late teens suffering from gunshot wounds, the news release states. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests were made. "According to surveillance footage, the suspect was last seen fleeing the apartments on foot in an unknown direction," the news release states.

