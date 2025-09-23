Teen motorcyclist dies after hitting deer, then hit by car

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — An 18-year-old motorcyclist is dead after he crashed into a deer and was struck by a car Monday night in Flagler County. The accident happened at about 9:39 p.m. on State Road 100 near Briarwood Drive.

The motorcyclist, who’s from Palm Coast, was traveling westbound on SR 100 when he hit the deer causing him to be thrown from the bike, a Florida Highway Patrol news release states. A sedan, driven by a 54-year-old Bunnell man, was also traveling westbound behind the motorcyclist, the news release states.

The driver, unaware of the crash, hit the motorcyclist as he lay in the roadway, the news release states. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. The driver and three passengers in the car were not injured, the news release states.

