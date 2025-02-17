Teens found shot to death in Brunswick home

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Two teenage males are dead Monday after Brunswick police said they found them inside of a home shot. Police arrived at the home on Brailsford Avenue at about 1 a.m. Monday and found the males, 17 and 18, inside shot to death.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The names of the victims have not been released and police have not announced any arrests.

This story is developing. Action News Jax has a team on the scene and will update this article with details when we learn more. *Refresh.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Jacksonville woman arrested after admitting to shooting, killing boyfriend

Read: Man accused of burglarizing several Jacksonville dollar stores arrested

Read: 1 in critical condition after shooting in Murray Hill area

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.