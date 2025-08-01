The Tesori Family Foundation joins the effort to enhance St. Johns County parks

St. Johns County, Fla — As Parks & Recreation Month comes to a close, the St. Johns County Parks Foundation is proud to reflect on a summer filled with community support. With more than 15 countywide programs supported this month alone, the Foundation continues its mission to enhance the parks, recreation facilities, and programs.

Today, the Foundation is honored to announce a $25,000 major gift from the Tesori Family Foundation, whose mission is to achieve great things through God by lending a helping hand, providing hope, and healing hearts for children.

Their commitment to inclusion has inspired the pursuit of diverse opportunities that leave a lasting impact—starting right here in Northeast Florida and extending to communities across the country.

In recent years, the Tesori Family Foundation has placed a particular emphasis on supporting inclusive initiatives in sports and recreation, education, and career development.

This gift will directly benefit inclusive and family-centered parks and recreation projects throughout the county. “This is what community looks like—families helping families, neighbors investing in neighbors,” said Marithza Ross, Executive Director of the St. Johns County Parks Foundation. “We are incredibly grateful to the Tesori Family Foundation for believing in our mission and stepping up in such a powerful way.”

While the Parks Foundation is actively raising funds for its current Field of Dreams campaign— a $200,000 effort to replace the turf at the all-abilities baseball field at Aberdeen Park—this gift reflects a broader commitment to accessible recreation across the entire Parks & Recreation system.