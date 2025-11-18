Texas man sentenced in Jacksonville court for child exploitation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Texas man was sentenced in Jacksonville federal court to 35 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material and enticing local minors, authorities said.

Evin Scott Young, 39, pleaded guilty in May to targeting four teens in the Jacksonville area, all between 15 and 17 years old.

Prosecutors say Young used social media to lure the teens from their homes at night and took them to his apartment.

He recorded himself abusing two of them and involved another man in one of the assaults.

Investigators say Young’s crimes came to light after a tip about explicit online messages.

Homeland Security and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office then found evidence of repeated abuse and illegal recordings.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly S. Milliron brought the case in Jacksonville as part of Project Safe Childhood, a national program to protect kids from abuse.

