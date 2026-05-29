‘That’s my babygirl’: Mother and wife of two of the three deadly stabbing victims speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The mother and best friend of one of the three stabbing victims are speaking out.

Amy Barber confirmed with Action News Jax that her daughter, Savannah Barber, and her husband, Edwin Barber, were two of the three victims stabbed to death this morning.

JSO got called to Exodus at 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning to reports of a person stabbed.

That person was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

After scoping out the area, two more people, a man and a woman, were found stabbed at another residence down the road.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO says they believe this was an isolated domestic incident and there is no threat to the community.

“That’s my baby girl,” said Barber.

I asked Barber to describe what Savannah was like.

ExodusMe and her had our ups and downs…But if I needed her, she was there, she needed me, I was there,” said Barber. “She was just an outgoing, happy person just always.”

Savannah’s best friend, Kristin Green, says she knew Savannah since she was 11 years old.

“She was always there for anybody that needed her,” said Green. “I’m definitely going to miss her.”

We also spoke with a neighbor who woke up at 4am to find blood from one of the victims all over her porch, front door, and doorbell

“I put on my flashlight and my phone and I realized there’s like there’s blood,” said Misty Garcia. “I had no idea. I didn’t hear anything.”

Garcia says she wishes she had heard the knock at the door.

“I immediately felt like shock and guilt because I’m like I could have helped somebody,” said Garcia. “I felt terrible.”

We’re still working to confirm the name of the third victim.

Amy says JSO told her that they have a suspect detained for questioning. We reached out to JSO to confirm if that is true, and they said they are not aware of that.

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