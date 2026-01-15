‘They need a school zone!’ Parents speak out about lack of school zone between two DCPS schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools parents are complaining about the lack of a school zone between a middle school and high school in Allendale.

Norman E. Thagard Boulevard separates Paxon School for Advanced Studies and James Weldon Johnson College Preparatory Middle School.

Despite having two schools across the street from each other, there is no school zone.

In fact, the speed limit on this road in front of the two schools is 30 miles an hour. The parents we spoke with say something needs to change.

“Sometimes 35-40 miles an hour while kids are trying to cross the street,” parent Sheree Washington said.

“I would never let him cross the street here. That’s why I sit here and wait,” Alan Bazemore who was dropping off his grandson to school, said.

We reached out to DCPS and asked them who is in charge of putting a school zone in place.

They said the district is not responsible for that, and that it depends on who owns the road. The Florida Department of Transportation confirmed that the road is owned by the city of Jacksonville.

One parent was upset that drivers were not stopping for the crosswalk that will flash when the button is pressed.

“There needs to be a school zone right here!” said one parent.

We reached out to Jacksonville City Councilmember Tyrona Clark-Murray, who represents this district. She told Action News Jax she hasn’t received any complaints about the lack of a school zone here from her constituents but said if she hears of any and she is able to do something about it she is more than happy to.

We are still waiting to get a statement from the City of Jacksonville.

