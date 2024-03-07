'They're not gone:' Deegan says challenges unique to Jax set back major downtown projects

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The city is asking for community feedback on downtown Jacksonville development on the heels of setbacks to a few major riverfront projects.

The first of a series of meetings took place at the downtown library Wednesday night.

“As we’re continuing to create and build out those design plans, people want to have a voice in that,” Mayor Donna Deegan told Action News Jax’s Robert Grant.

Renderings bring a promise of a vibrant downtown. In September of 2022, the American Lions Tower at Riverfront Plaza was awarded $36 million in incentives from the city. Currently, the space sits empty as construction costs set it back to square one.

In May of 2022, the Hardwick at Ford on Bay was awarded $41 million, yet also still sits empty as the project deals with similar setbacks.

“It’s not that they’re gone. It’s just that we are asking to have another look at how they can go up,” Mayor Deegan said. “There are challenges unique to Jacksonville -- in terms of the number of people here or can build high rises.”

Wednesday night’s meeting was an overview of all downtown projects, from here there will be more events with an in-depth look at individual plans.

