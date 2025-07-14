Things to do in Jax this week: Concerts, movies, zumba, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you’re looking for live music, free exercise classes, or a day at the museum, there are plenty of experiences planned throughout Jacksonville this week.
Below are some of the highlights from each day.
Tuesday, July 15
Free Zumba at Friendship Fountain
- Every Tuesday, 6 - 7 pm.
- 6 pm - 7 pm
Big Time Rush at Daily’s Place (Concert)
- 7 pm
- Special guests: Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman
- Find tickets and more information here
Gladys Knight at the Florida Theatre (Concert)
- Doors open at 7 pm, show begins at 8 pm
- Find tickets and more information here
Wednesday, July 16
Free Movie Night, Free Museum Nights at Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)
- Free MOCA admission from 5 pm - 9 pm every first and third Wednesday
- Free movie screening: Flow (2024) at 6:30 P.M.
- Screening attendees are required to register due to limited space.
- For more information and tickets, click here.
Thursday, July 17
Free All Levels Yoga at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park
- Class every first and third Thursday
- 6-7 pm
Friday, July 18
- Movie: A Minecraft Movie (2025)
- 7 pm
- Artist Square on Riverside Avenue
Classic Albums Live performs Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Florida Theatre
- 6:30 pm
For a full list of events, click here.
