Things to do in Jax this week: Concerts, movies, zumba, and more

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Theatre
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you’re looking for live music, free exercise classes, or a day at the museum, there are plenty of experiences planned throughout Jacksonville this week.

Below are some of the highlights from each day.

Tuesday, July 15

Free Zumba at Friendship Fountain

  • Every Tuesday, 6 - 7 pm.
  • 6 pm - 7 pm

Big Time Rush at Daily’s Place (Concert)

  • 7 pm
  • Special guests: Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman
  • Find tickets and more information here

Gladys Knight at the Florida Theatre (Concert)

  • Doors open at 7 pm, show begins at 8 pm
  • Find tickets and more information here

Wednesday, July 16

Free Movie Night, Free Museum Nights at Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

  • Free MOCA admission from 5 pm - 9 pm every first and third Wednesday
  • Free movie screening: Flow (2024) at 6:30 P.M.
  • Screening attendees are required to register due to limited space.
  • For more information and tickets, click here.

Thursday, July 17

Free All Levels Yoga at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

  • Class every first and third Thursday
  • 6-7 pm

Friday, July 18

JaxParks Movie Night

Classic Albums Live performs Lynyrd Skynyrd

  • Florida Theatre
  • 6:30 pm

For a full list of events, click here.

