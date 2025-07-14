Things to do in Jax this week: Concerts, movies, zumba, and more

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Whether you’re looking for live music, free exercise classes, or a day at the museum, there are plenty of experiences planned throughout Jacksonville this week.

Below are some of the highlights from each day.

Tuesday, July 15

Free Zumba at Friendship Fountain

Every Tuesday, 6 - 7 pm.

6 pm - 7 pm

Big Time Rush at Daily’s Place (Concert)

7 pm

Special guests: Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman

Find tickets and more information here

Gladys Knight at the Florida Theatre (Concert)

Doors open at 7 pm, show begins at 8 pm

Find tickets and more information here

Wednesday, July 16

Free Movie Night, Free Museum Nights at Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA)

Free MOCA admission from 5 pm - 9 pm every first and third Wednesday

Free movie screening: Flow (2024) at 6:30 P.M.

Screening attendees are required to register due to limited space.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Thursday, July 17

Free All Levels Yoga at Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing Park

Class every first and third Thursday

6-7 pm

Friday, July 18

JaxParks Movie Night

Movie: A Minecraft Movie (2025)

7 pm

Artist Square on Riverside Avenue

Classic Albums Live performs Lynyrd Skynyrd

Florida Theatre

6:30 pm

For a full list of events, click here.

