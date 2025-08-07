Third person arrested for 2024 murder of security guard during Jacksonville game room robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested another person for murder in connection with the October 3 shooting of a security guard at a Paxon neighborhood arcade.

Quraan Goodman, 25, was arrested on July 22, nine months after the murder of Ronald Matthews at the Dragon Arcade.

Goodman’s arrest report indicates that it had started as a robbery, planned by him and three others.

The shooters are believed to have been Goodman and an unidentified man known as “Lil Jackie.”

An arrest report claims the men, wearing all-black clothing and masks, exited a car in the parking lot and entered the business to commit robbery, before shooting Matthews multiple times. Two other women inside were also injured by gunfire.

Police said the suspected shooters fled on foot.

Two others have already been charged with second-degree murder and other related charges in the case: Petrios Britt, 27, and Cheneta Duffy, 33.

Duffy is accused of having intentionally kept the auto-locking front door open for the suspects, while Britt is accused of driving the car they arrived in.

They were arrested last year and are both pleading not guilty to all charges.

Goodman is scheduled to be arraigned in Duval County Court on August 13.

