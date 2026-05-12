‘This is a big deal’: Local charter captain weighs in on expanded Atlantic Red Snapper season

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fernandina Beach to talk about the upcoming and expanded Atlantic Red Snapper season.

“Today I’m proud to announce that NOAA has officially approved Florida’s Exempted Fishing Permit, allowing Florida to lead the way on Atlantic Red Snapper management beginning this year in 2026,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The passage of the Exempted Fishing Permit allows the state of Florida to manage the Atlantic Red Snapper season in Federal waters rather than the federal government.

Florida’s season this year will be 39 days, and it will be split into two seasons:

39 days long (two seasons)

Summer: May 22nd - June 20th

Fall: October 2nd-4th, 9th-11th, and 16th-18th

One fish per person per day

No size limit

Last year, the Atlantic Red Snapper season was two days long in Florida. However, the season on Florida’s Gulf Coast was 120 days long, as that season was managed by the state rather than the federal government.

“The state of Florida was handcuffed when it comes to Atlantic Red snapper,” Governor DeSantis said. “We were not allowed to manage the Atlantic the way we have been allowed to manage the Gulf.”

“When it was a two-day season I rarely did it just because there’d be 300-400 boats out there and if the weather was bad that all people want to fish for is red snapper,” Captain Brian Soucy, Captain and Owner of Semper Fi Charters, said.

Captain Soucy has been operating Semper Fi Fishing Charter in Fernandina Beach for 16 years. He says extending the red snapper season is going to give him more opportunities to get out on the water.

“People like red snapper,” Captain Soucy said. “This is a big deal, really big deal.”

The Gulf Red Snapper Season in Florida will be 140 days this year.

For more information about the Atlantic Red Snapper season, click here.

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