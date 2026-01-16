‘This is not Minneapolis:’ Gov. DeSantis addresses recent ICE operations in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — ICE made its presence known in Northeast Florida on Wednesday, running joint operations with FHP throughout our area.

Now, Governor Ron DeSantis is weighing in on the operations.

The Governor noted the operations were led by ICE, but was not surprised to see FHP cooperating with those efforts.

“I announced the other day, we had almost 20,000 state and local apprehensions just in the last nine, ten months,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis had harsh words for a local woman who was arrested and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer in the middle of those operations.

Jennifer Cruz is facing eight felony charges and six misdemeanors as a result of that incident.

“This is not Minneapolis. That is not going to end well for you in Florida,” said DeSantis.

And the Governor argued that one of the starkest contrasts between Minnesota and Florida is the level of state and local cooperation with ICE.

“We’re cooperating. You know, we believe that we have a responsibility to help the laws of the country be enforced,” said DeSantis.

Following the Governor’s news conference in Jacksonville Thursday morning, a group of Pastors with the National Baptist Convention had gathered in anticipation of speaking with DeSantis about immigration.

This week, they called on the Governor to institute a law that would ban ICE agents from covering their faces.

“These individuals who are wearing these masks remind us of the Ku Klux Klan back in the day. Hiding their face,” said Dr. Boise Kimber, President of the Convention. ”This is not Halloween.”

Kimber told Action News Jax that his team and the Governor’s team had tried to arrange a meeting to discuss immigration issues.

But after the news conference, they were told he would only have time for a quick photo-op, which the pastors declined.

“I wanted to specifically have some moments with him to share with him about the plight of our constituency who are here in the State of Florida,” said Kimber. ”Not just a handshake, not just to say hey or bye. Governor, let’s have a few moments to talk.”

Dr. Kimber said he is still hoping to work out a more formal meeting with the Governor to discuss his proposal.

