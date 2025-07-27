Local

A thousand lanterns: Colors of the Wild returns in November at Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Colors of the Wild
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Colors of the Wild returns this November with an all-new lantern experience at the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens, featuring over 1,000 glowing lanterns.

This year’s event transforms the Zoo and Botanical Gardens into a dazzling nighttime adventure, taking visitors on a journey from the depths of the ocean to the vast African savanna and into the realm of mystical creatures from Asia.

The lanterns are illuminated in breathtaking detail, offering a unique visual experience for attendees.

In addition to the ocean, savanna, and mystical creatures, the event includes a walk through a snow-kissed Winter Wonderland, filled with festive lights and seasonal magic.

For more information, click here.

