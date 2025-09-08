Thousands of Northeast Florida spay and neuter surgeries funded by specialty license plates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Humane Society announced that it recently received a $25,000 grant to help pay for spay and neuter surgeries throughout the area.

Florida Animal Friend provides grants to animal organizations throughout the state, funded directly by its specialty “Spay & Neuter” license plate.

Florida Animal Friend Specialty License Plate

JHS said the new funding will specifically support its targeted Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Return (TNVR) efforts. The practice, which involves catching, sterilizing, and returning community cats to their original location, is used as a humane way of reducing overpopulation. JHS said the grant will allow it to perform an additional 625 such surgeries.

Other clinics in Northeast Florida are also receiving Florida Animal Friend’s support this year. Below are local organizations also listed as 2025 grant recipients.

“We are incredibly grateful to Florida Animal Friends, Inc. for their continued commitment to lifesaving initiatives across Florida,” said Lawrence Nicolas, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society. “This grant allows our team to focus on areas of our community where overpopulation is most critical, ultimately making a lasting impact on the animals and the community who care for them.”

Since 2005, Florida Animal Friend has reportedly provided over $8.8 million in grants to shelters and clinics that provide free or low-cost spay and neuter services.

To learn more about purchasing your own specialty license plate, click here.

