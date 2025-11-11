Thousands pay tribute to our nation’s veterans in the Jacksonville Veterans Day parade 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of people marched in Jacksonville’s annual Veterans Day parade on Tuesday.

Action News Jax spotted Lily Evans wearing her grandfather’s military dog tag. She said today and every day she honors his legacy.

“He actually died a few years ago, so it’s just very special to me,” said Evans. “It just makes me feel connected to him.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Francina Muller said she has been coming to the parade for seven years. Although not a veteran herself, she said showing up for people who sacrificed everything for our country is the least she can do.

“These guys done a lot for us. They fought for us. They protected us and we love them,” said Muller. “God bless you, keep up the good work!”

Dedrick Thomas is not a veteran, but his wife served 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think it’s so important that we honor the veterans because they are the ones who keep us safe and secure in this ever-changing world that we live in,” said Thomas.

Thomas brought his kids with him to the parade in hopes that they would walk away with this message.

“Service is paramount,” said Thomas. “That the greatest among us are the ones who serve, and those who are in the military are the greatest servants, so they must be honored.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.