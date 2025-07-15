Three facing firearms charges after Duval Day arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The annual Duval Day celebration in Northwest Jacksonville was marked by heightened security measures and the arrest of three individuals for various offenses.

During the festivities, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Gang Unit intercepted a vehicle near the festival, discovering five firearms, including one stolen, and 20 grams of marijuana, police said.

The three individuals arrested were Malik Kimble, 28, for possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, Duran Kimble, 19, for carrying a concealed firearm underage, and Caleb Palmer, 23, for an out-of-county warrant with extradition.

Despite these arrests, the event was largely successful, with music, food, and entertainment enjoyed by attendees, Jacksonville police said.

Overall, Duval Day was celebrated safely, police said.

