Three Jaguars players who could surprise in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Football is back in Jacksonville, and how sweet it is. Unfortunately, it didn’t start with a win; however, there were still many aspects to be excited about. Of those, I want to mention three players who both played well and have impressed the coaching staff with their play thus far in camp.

Chuma Edoga

The Jaguars signed Chuma Edoga as part of their offseason overhaul to the offensive line, bringing in several options at every position across the line. At the time of his signing, many thought Edoga would fill in as the new swing tackle.

The new staff, however, believes he could be the answer at right guard as Edoga is currently listed as a co-starter at the position, alongside Patrick Mekari. Edoga has only played seven career snaps at the position, mostly playing left (847) and right tackle (438). He has very little experience at guard, mostly coming on the left side.

If the Jaguars want to fix their recurring problem with the run-game, Edoga might be part of the solution. While Edoga didn’t play much in 2024, he did rank seventh best among left tackles in blown run-block rate, according to Sports Info Solutions. He played well against the Steelers in limited action; we shall see how well he continues his play in the future.

Yasir Abdullah

Yasir Abdullah has never really gotten his opportunity to shine since being drafted by the Jaguars in 2023. To some, it came as a surprise to see Abdullah listed as a co-starter alongside Dennis Gardeck at linebacker on the initial Jaguars’ depth chart.

Adullah hasn’t put forth much as a pass-rusher as of yet, only amassing 12 pressures through two seasons. Anthony Campanile seems to believe in Abdullah’s talent, and it was easy to see in the first week of preseason, almost snagging a nasty one-handed interception. Abdullah also recorded three defensive stops.

Antonio Johnson

Expectations were high going into the 2024 season for Antonio Johnson after a promising rookie season. He snatched two interceptions in just 10 games and allowed an NFL Rating of just 39.2 against. He immediately became one of the Jags’ brightest young players.

Then 2024 happened, and it seemed as though Johnson and just about every other member of the Jaguars’ defense underperformed expectations. Johnson was initially a starter but was replaced in week seven after early struggles.

On the season, Johnson allowed a 67.5% completion rate and an NFL Rating of 105.0, far below his 2023 numbers. Against the Steelers, Johnson looked to be a bit more comfortable, albeit against the Steelers’ backups. Johnson notched three defensive stops on 44 defensive snaps, a fair bit of play for a preseason co-starter.

