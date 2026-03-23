Three killed, several injured in series of weekend crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There were multiple crashes over the weekend, including three fatal incidents and one that resulted in injuries.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old Jacksonville man died Friday evening after his motorcycle was struck by a car at Blanding Boulevard and Collins Road. Authorities say, a 38-year-old Orange Park woman was driving east across Blanding Boulevard after exiting a parking lot when she entered the path of the motorcyclist traveling southbound, striking the rear left side of his bike. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver and two children in her vehicle, ages 7 and 16, were not injured.

In a separate crash Sunday evening, a 19-year-old Nassau County woman was killed on I-295 on the Buckman Bridge around 6:30 p.m. Troopers say her motorcycle collided with the back of an SUV, ejecting her from the bike. She was transported to a hospital where she later died. The 40-year-old driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries.

About 30 minutes later, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a serious crash on the East Beltway near Alta Drive. Two adults suffered life-threatening injures, while two children has non-life threatening injuries. All northbound lanes were temporarily shut down as emergency crews worked at the scene.

Later Sunday night, another fatal crash occurred in Crescent Beach. According to FHP, a 19-year-old woman from St. Augustine was driving on State Road 206 near U.S. 1 when she ran off the road, struck a sign pole, and was ejected from the vehicle. The car came to a rest on top of her, and she died at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

©2026 Cox Media Group