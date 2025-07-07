Tim Tebow, Demi-Leigh Tebow welcome baby daughter

Jacksonville, Fla. — Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh are now parents.

The couple announced on social media on Monday that their daughter was born on Sunday.

🎀7/6/2025🎀 Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life.... Posted by Demi-Leigh Tebow on Monday, July 7, 2025

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“We can’t wait to share her name with you soon,” Demi-Leigh said in a post on her Facebook page.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in January.

Tim Tebow grew up in the Jacksonville area, playing football for Nease High School before becoming the quarterback for the Florida Gators.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

His NFL history includes stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, New York Jets and the Denver Broncos.

Demi-Leigh is from South Africa. She was crowned Miss Universe in 2017. The couple got married in 2020.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.