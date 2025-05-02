Jacksonville, Fl — We’ve see another middle school student in St. Johns County injured in an accident on an e-bike. Thursday’s crash happened on Race Track Road in the same area where another boy was seriously hurt on Monday night. Thankfully, yesterday’s crash did not result in serious injuries. Obviously many parents are worried about safety and St. Johns County leaders say they’re working on a new e-bike ordinance. It’s not clear how soon it may be considered.

Time to regulate e-bikes, or is it up to parents to enforce helmets? Posted by Rich Jones on Friday, May 2, 2025

Three Big Things to Know:

Federal immigration agents and Florida state law enforcement wrap up a sweep of criminal migrants in the state, netting more than 1,000 arrests. Governor Ron DeSantis says that’s the largest number in a single state in one week in ICE’s history. ICE, DHS and the CPB were involved in Operation Tidal Wave. DeSantis says those arrested include violent offenders, gang members, sex offenders, fugitives and others who pose significant public safety threats. He adds Florida is proud to work closely with the Trump administration and help deliver on the 2024 mandate from America that our borders be secured and our immigration laws be followed.

Florida’s Attorney General says his office will investigate allegations of a possible gun registry at Jacksonville City Hall. The Mayor’s Office didn’t directly deny the existence of a list, but says “a document responsive to this request is not in the City of Jacksonville’s possession.”