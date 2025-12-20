Timucuan Parks Foundation celebrates 25 years of preserving Jacksonville’s wilderness parks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF) celebrated more than 25 years of service on Dec. 16 with a festive event at the Ribault Club on Fort George Island. The occasion gathered supporters and stakeholders to reflect on past achievements and future goals in preserving Jacksonville’s wilderness parks.

At the Wander Wild event, TPF Executive Director Fred Richards highlighted key accomplishments since the foundation’s inception as Preservation Project Jacksonville. He noted the organization’s efforts to foster community engagement and stewardship through various programs and partnerships that improve local parks.

Richards remarked, “The tremendous turnout was deeply encouraging and served as a powerful affirmation of the community’s commitment to our mission.” The event also showcased decorations designed by TPF Special Adviser and Artist Kathy Stark, visually representing the foundation’s history and impact on local parks.

Keynote speaker Mark Woods, a columnist for the Florida Times-Union and author of “Lassoing the Sun,” spoke about the significance of park friends’ groups. He stated, “I realized how important those friends’ groups are to each park. The parks with vibrant active friends’ groups were vibrant active parks. I am grateful for all that the Timucuan Parks Foundation has done. That is why we came here, and that is why we are still here.”

During the event, TPF recognized individuals who have played crucial roles in its mission. Woods received the TPF Friend of the Year Award, while Alex Wolf, a TPF Trail Team Member, was named Volunteer of the Year, and Bob Hayes, TPF Board Chairman, took home the Champion Award.

