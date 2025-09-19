‘Tis the season... almost: Holiday shipping deadlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays will be here before you know it. And already, the U.S. Postal Service is letting you know about its shipping deadlines.
If you want your packages to arrive by Christmas Day, December 25, here’s when you need to ship them:
|Domestic Mail Class
|Deadline
|USPS Ground Advantage® Service
|DEC. 17
|First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards)
|DEC. 17
|Priority Mail® Service
|DEC. 18
|Priority Mail Express® Service
|DEC. 20
Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories
|Domestic Mail Class
|Deadline
|USPS Ground Advantage® Service
|DEC. 16
|First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards)
|DEC. 17
|Priority Mail® Service
|DEC. 18
|Priority Mail Express® Service
|DEC. 20
