‘Tis the season... almost: Holiday shipping deadlines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The holidays will be here before you know it. And already, the U.S. Postal Service is letting you know about its shipping deadlines.

If you want your packages to arrive by Christmas Day, December 25, here’s when you need to ship them:

Domestic Mail Class Deadline USPS Ground Advantage® Service DEC. 17 First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards) DEC. 17 Priority Mail® Service DEC. 18 Priority Mail Express® Service DEC. 20

Holiday Shipping Dates for Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and U.S. Territories

Domestic Mail Class Deadline USPS Ground Advantage® Service DEC. 16 First-Class Mail® Service (including greeting cards) DEC. 17 Priority Mail® Service DEC. 18 Priority Mail Express® Service DEC. 20

