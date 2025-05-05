Tomato recall due to risk of salmonella

Jacksonville, Fl — We saw beneficial rainfall over the weekend, though not in every neighborhood. First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says we’ll dry out and warm up to start the week. We see a return of showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday. The unsettled weather patter will linger into the weekend.

RECALL ALERT: An Indiana company is recalling tomatoes sold by Gordon Food Service stores in eleven states due to a risk of salmonella. The FDA issued an alert for the produce distributed under the Ray & Mascari Inc. brand name on Saturday. The recall applies to four count clamshell packages of “Vine Ripe” tomatoes. Specific lot numbers for the impacted products are posted on the FDA website. Anyone who has purchased the tomatoes is advised to throw them out.

Three Big Things to Know:

Two deadly JSO shootings, two days apart. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says they got a call yesterday morning about a domestic situation on the Westside. JSO Chief Alan Parker says Michael Lee Wright charged at an officer while holding something and told the officer, “go ahead and kill me.” The officer fired and hit Wright. The 39-year-old was taken to the hospital where he passed away. The JSO says scissors were found at the scene.

On Friday night, an officer shot and killed a 58-year-old man who they say had two knives. An officer was flagged down on Jillian Drive off Ricker Road, and found a man and woman bleeding on the ground. He saw a man standing in front of him, holding knives. Chief Alan Parker says the suspect was shot when he threatened to stab the victims again. According to JSO, the man had been drinking all day, but the reason for the attack was unclear. These are the 7th and 8th officer-involved shootings of the year. Four have been deadly.

There’s no doubt who the University of Florida wants to be its next president. The school’s presidential search committee announced yesterday it made Dr. Santa Ono the sole finalist to be the next president. He’s currently president at the University of Michigan. If hired, he would replace Ben Sasse, who resigned last year. The chairman of the search committee says Dr. Ono has a proven record of academic excellence, innovation and collaborative leadership. Ono will be in Gainesville tomorrow to meet with the Board of Trustees, students, faculty and staff.