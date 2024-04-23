The top high schools in the Jacksonville area for 2024, according to U.S. News & World Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia high schools made U.S. News & World Report’s latest ranking of the best high schools in the country.

The publication’s “2024 Best High Schools” ranking includes data on 25,000 public high schools across the United States.

Nearly 18,000 of those schools were ranked on six key indicators: college readiness (20%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%), and graduation rate (10%).

The highest-ranked school in the greater Jacksonville area was Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville, ranked No. 5 in Florida and 55th nationally.

Other Northeast Florida schools that ranked among the top 100 in Florida include:

Paxon School for Advanced Studies, Jacksonville (No. 19 in the state, No. 189 nationally)

Darnell Cookman Middle/High School, Jacksonville (No. 20 in the state, No. 200 nationally)

Ponte Vedra High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 29 in the state, No. 330 nationally)

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, Jacksonville (No. 30 in the state, No. 345 nationally)

Samuel W. Wolfson High School, Jacksonville (No. 33 in the state, No. 439 nationally)

Creekside High School, St. Johns (No. 42 in the state, No. 651 nationally)

Allen D. Nease High School, Ponte Vedra Beach (No. 54 in the state, No. 929 nationally)

Fleming Island High School, (No. 77 in the state, No. 1,225 nationally)

Bartram Trail High School, St. Johns (No. 79 in the state, No. 1,273 nationally)

River City Science Academy, Jacksonville (No. 82 in the state, No. 1,322 nationally)

Belmont Academy, Lake City (No. 91 in the state, No. 1,398 nationally)

Q.I. Roberts Jr. - Sr. High School, Florahome (No. 94 in the state, No. 1,424 nationally)

These Southeast Georgia schools ranked among the top 100 in Georgia:

Glynn Academy, Brunswick (No. 46 in the state, No. 1,653 nationally)

Camden County High School (No. 71 in the state, No. 2,745 nationally)

Ware County High School (No. 90 in the state, No. 3,577 nationally)

U.S. News & World Report ranked BASIS Peoria in Arizona as the top high school. Signature School in Illinois, Tesla STEM High School in Washington, Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Pennsylvania, and Payton College Preparatory High School in Illinois rounded out the top five high schools.

Click here to view the full “2024 Best U.S. High Schools” power ranking.

