Tornado watch issued for multiple Southeast Georgia counties until 6 p.m. | FIRST ALERT WEATHER

GEORGIA — A Tornado Watch has been issued for our inland SE GA counties ahead of a line of thunderstorms. Storms will arrive later this afternoon, and into the evening across the coastal corridor.

A tornado watch is issued when a tornado is possible. A tornado warning issued when a tornado is happening or about to happen.

The Nation Weather Service has issued watches for 50 Georgia counties Monday including Brantley, Charlton, Pierce, and Ware.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for our inland SE GA counties ahead of a line of thunderstorms. Storms will arrive later this afternoon, and into the evening across the coastal corridor. @ActionNewsJax #firstalertwx pic.twitter.com/N1KWOqQPd7 — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) April 7, 2025

TODAY: Partly cloudy and hot, late-day showers and a few storms. HIGH: 89 (Record: 92 - 1967)

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms. LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. 55/74

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 51/73

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated coastal shower. 56/78

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 58/80

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. 50/74

SUNDAY: Chilly start, sunny. 45/73

