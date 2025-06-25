Judge orders records activist Curtis Lee to pay State Attorney’s Office $134K in legal fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A judge has ruled against a local man in a case that some say could have a chilling effect on making public record requests.

A Circuit Court Judge ruled that Curtis Lee owes the State Attorney’s Office Fourth Judicial Circuit $134,000 in legal fees.

Lee first sued the office in 2020 for allegedly violating public records law by delaying fulfilling his requests, and lost.

In 2017, an amendment was passed that allowed government agencies to seek reimbursement for legal costs.

The judge pushed back on the idea that the ruling could chill public records requests in the future, saying, “This is an extraordinary case in that the SAO repeatedly offered to provide Mr. Lee with any public record he wanted without litigation, and Mr. Lee chose to sue anyway.”

State Attorney Melissa Nelson issued the following statement about the ruling:

“Our Public Records team continues to do an outstanding job serving the public. This litigation wasted office resources and taxpayer money, and it was totally unnecessary. We are grateful that the taxpayer dollars the office has been forced to spend on this lawsuit will be returned and can be used for their intended purpose.”

Lee said in part, " … The effect is to terrify the public, and let the SAO, and other government entities, violate the Public Records Act with great confidence that no one will dare sue ... ”

