Toto brings tour to St. Augustine in March

ST AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The legendary band Toto is set to play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on March 2, 2026. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 7, at 10 a.m.

Known for classics like “Africa” and “Hold The Line,” Toto’s “An Evening With” tour promises more than two hours of music.

The tour comes after a busy summer, where Toto shared the stage with Christopher Cross and Men at Work.

Their hit “Africa” recently hit two billion plays on Spotify and earned a Diamond certification.

Toto’s total album sales have topped 50 million.

Fans can grab tickets at www.TheAmp.com, www.AXS.com, or at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

