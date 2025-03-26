Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on I-295 Southbound

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Police car lights Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images (Getty Images)
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution after an accident on I-295 southbound.

All lanes on I-295 Southbound are closed at Old St. Augustine Rd.

All traffic is diverged onto Old St. Augustine Road.

JSO states the closures are due to an accident with multiple injuries.

JFRD says to expect delays in the area.

