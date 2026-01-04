Traffic Alert: All lanes closed on I-95 in St. Johns County after major crash with fire

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Both Northbound and Southbound lines are closed on I-95 in St. Johns County after a major accident with fire near mile marker 307 on Sunday afternoon.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue units are currently on the scene of an active fire from a semi-truck and damage to an additional vehicle.

Action News Jax will update the story as more information is released.

