TRAFFIC ALERT: All southbound lanes of I-95 blocked near Emerson St.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
I-95 backup at Emerson St.
A traffic crash with injuries is causing a major stoppage on I-95 in Jacksonville Monday night.

Just after 8P.M., Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to the crash.

All southbound lanes near Emerson are closed, with law enforcement directing traffic off the highway.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the crash happened, how many cars were involved, and how many people are hurt.

