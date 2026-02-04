TRAFFIC ALERT: Brush fire closes part of County Road 108 in Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. — Nassau County Fire Rescue is responding to a brush fire in Hilliard.

The fire has caused a road closure on County Road 108 between Henry Smith and Bay Road, the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire is 55 acres and is 20% contained.

NCFR and NCSO is asking drivers are urged to avoid the area and use U.S. 1 or CR 121 as an alternate route.

Action News Jax has a crew on scene and is working to get more information. We will have the latest updates on FOX30 Action News Jax at 4.

