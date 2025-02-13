Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes of I-295 near Dunn Ave.

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers in northwest Jacksonville can expect slowdowns on I-295 near Dunn Avenue.

A crash involving an RV has lanes blocked in both directions.

First responders are on the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting that there are injuries.

We’ll continue to monitor the situation. Check back here for updates.

