TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on State Road 9B North at E-Town Pkwy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash on State Road 9B Southbound, just south of the E-Town Parkway exit.

According to JSO, the crash will keep the roadway down to one lane for a substantial amount of time as crews respond to the scene.

As of 12:49 p.m., traffic is being diverted, and drivers should expect significant delays in the area.

The on-ramp from E-Town Parkway is also closed, and two northbound right lanes remain blocked.

Officials are urging drivers to slow down or move over near the scene for first responders.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

