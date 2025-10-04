TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes all Eastbound lanes on Atlantic Boulevard due to crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a crash with injuries shut down all eastbound lanes on Atlantic Boulevard near Hawaii Drive early this afternoon.

JSO says the crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured south onto Mindanao Drive while crews work the scene.

Drivers should expect delays and find another route if possible.

There’s no word yet on how many people were hurt or how long the road will be closed.

This story will be updated as more details are available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.