FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash Closes Lane on State Road 9B North at Racetrack Road

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on State Road 9B at Racetrack Road has closed the left lane and is causing delays for drivers in St. Johns County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 AM and resulted in a vehicle overturning, blocking the far left lane.

FHP reports that there were injuries, but details on the number of people injured and the severity of their injuries are still unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

