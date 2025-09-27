TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-295 backing up Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash is slowing traffic on I-295 West South in Jacksonville on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near the US-17/Roosevelt Boulevard/Park Avenue exit. It was first reported around 11:32 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to the scene shortly after the crash.

Crews blocked the left shoulder while checking for injuries.

JFRD says no one was transported from the scene.

Drivers in the area will have some delays.

