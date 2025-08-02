TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 South ramp to Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash is causing delays on the I-95 South ramp to Emerson Street in Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Road Rangers are on scene helping with the incident.

The left and middle lanes are blocked.

Drivers are being reminded to move over or slow down when approaching emergency vehicles.

Action News Jax will keep you updated as we receive more information.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.