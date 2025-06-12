Local

Traffic Alert: Deadly crash in Yulee closes parts of U.S. 17

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Deadly crash closes U.S. 17 Drivers in Yulee can expect delays (Nassau County Sheriff's Office Yulee Florida/Credit: Nassau Co. Sheriff's Office)
YULEE, Fla. — Drivers in Yulee are being asked to avoid the area at Goodbread Road and U.S. 17.

Parts of U.S. 17 are closed in both directions because of a deadly crash.

Nassau County deputies are redirecting traffic. Drivers are being turned around at U.S. 17 and County Road 218.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also on the scene. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

