TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash shuts down I-95 North at Bowden Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on I-95 North near Bowden Road has left one person dead and caused major traffic disruptions early Sunday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says all northbound lanes are shut down and will remain closed for several hours.

Drivers are being detoured off the interstate at Bowden Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the crash involved a fatality. The crash was first reported around 5:10 a.m.

As of 8:00 a.m., the scene is still active due to an investigation, JSO says.

Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible.

