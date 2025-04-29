TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes of I-95 reopen after crash near Emerson St.

UPDATE 11 P.M.: I-95 South has reopened at Emerson Street after a crash that closed it done for multiple hours.

Florida Highway Patrol told Action News Jax it was caused by a crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist reportedly hit the sedan from behind at a high speed, according to FHP.

The rider was taken to Memorial Hospital for treatment. The other four people in the sedan were transported for treatment of minor injuries.

ORIGINAL:

A traffic crash with injuries is causing a major stoppage on I-95 in Jacksonville Monday night.

Just after 8 P.M., Florida Highway Patrol said it responded to the crash.

All southbound lanes near Emerson are closed, with law enforcement directing traffic off the highway.

Action News Jax is working to learn more about how the crash happened, how many cars were involved, and how many people are hurt.

