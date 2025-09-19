Traffic Alert: Main Street Bridge closure expected to disrupt game day traffic for Jaguars fans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The northbound lanes of the Main Street Bridge in Jacksonville are closed due to damage from a ship collision, affecting routes to EverBank Stadium for the Jaguars game this Sunday.

Fans planning to attend the Jaguars game should prepare for traffic disruptions and consider alternative routes to reach the stadium.

The bridge closure means that the usual route from I-95 into Downtown Jacksonville is unavailable.

To avoid delays, fans are encouraged to use one of four alternative routes: Emerson Street to the Hart Bridge, I-95 North to Union Street, I-95 North to MLK Jr. Parkway, or the Acosta Bridge to Union Street.

To minimize traffic congestion, fans are advised to arrive four hours early for the 1 p.m. kickoff.

After the game, the southbound lanes of the Main Street Bridge will be open for fans returning to I-95 South.

With careful planning and early arrival, fans can enjoy a smooth journey to the stadium and a safe return home after the game.

If you haven't heard yet, the northbound lanes of the Main Street Bridge (the lanes that take you from I-95 into Downtown Jacksonville) are closed while the crew repairs the damage caused by a ship hitting the bridge last month.

