Traffic Alert: Ortega River Bridge closure scheduled for end of February

Detour map The Ortega River Bridge is scheduled to close on Feb. 27 for a week.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Ortega River Bridge is scheduled to close on Feb. 27 for a week.

It’s going to close for electrical repairs.

During the closure, drivers will follow posted detour signs to Roosevelt Boulevard.

You can view the detour in the map attached to this article.

