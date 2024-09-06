Local

Traffic Alert: Part of Old St. Augustine Rd. closed due to flooding

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Flood waters force the closure of a portion of Old St. Augustine Road

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax

Jacksonville, Fla. — If your morning commute takes you through Mandarin, give yourself some extra time.

Old St. Augustine Road between Pritmore Road and Crown Point Road is closed due to flooding.

It will remain closed until the water recedes. It’s hard to tell exactly how long that will be.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax is monitoring the situation.

Check back here for updates.

Read: Overnight closures planned for I-295

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!