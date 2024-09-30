Local

Traffic Alert: Right-hand lane of Mathews Bridge reopened after crash

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the right-hand lane of the Mathews bridge westbound is reopened after a crash.

JSO said it working on a crash with injuries around 8:05 p.m.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department told Action News Jax it transported two people with serious injuries.

