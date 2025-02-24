TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work near Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — There is a significant amount of road work happening near Green Cove Springs.

Drivers can expect road and lane closures for the following areas:

County Road 15A (south of Green Cove Springs)

Daytime lane closures: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime lane closures: Weeknights, 6 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.

County Road 209 (from U.S. 17 to Bayard Road)

Daytime lane closures: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime lane closures: Weeknights, 6 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.

Springbank Road (just south of State Road 16)

Daytime lane closures with flaggers: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime lane closures: Weeknights, 6 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.

State Road 16 (west of Green Cove Springs)

Daytime lane closures: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime lane closures: Weeknights, 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (south of Green Cove Springs)

Daytime lane closures: Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.



Nighttime lane closures: Weeknights, 6 p.m. - 6:30 a.m.

