TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi truck on fire in St. Augustine stops traffic on I-95

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE 10:08 a.m.: The left lane is the only one being blocked at the moment.

END UPDATE

A vehicle fire has shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fire was reported at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The incident is just south of the St. Augustine area.

Action News Jax spoke to St. Johns County Fire Rescue and they say it was a mechanical issue that made the truck catch on fire.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

No injuries were reported. We’ll update as more information becomes available.

