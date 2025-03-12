Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break affecting traffic, water service in Mandarin

By Leslie Coursey, Action News Jax
Water main break in Mandarin San Jose Blvd. near I-295 (Credit: JEA)
Jacksonville, Fla. — JEA crews are working to fix a broken water main on San Jose Boulevard near I-295 in Mandarin.

The utility said a third-party contractor broke the water main Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, water service has been disrupted for some customers in that area.

While repairs are being made, the northbound off-ramp to I-295 will be closed temporarily.

Avoid the area, if possible. If not, expect delays.

We’ll let you know when the ramp reopens.

Water main break in Mandarin San Jose Blvd. and I-295 (Credit: JEA)

