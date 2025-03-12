TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break affecting traffic, water service in Mandarin

Jacksonville, Fla. — JEA crews are working to fix a broken water main on San Jose Boulevard near I-295 in Mandarin.

The utility said a third-party contractor broke the water main Wednesday afternoon.

As a result, water service has been disrupted for some customers in that area.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Four men arrested, charged with murder in death of 7-year-old Jacksonville boy

While repairs are being made, the northbound off-ramp to I-295 will be closed temporarily.

Avoid the area, if possible. If not, expect delays.

We’ll let you know when the ramp reopens.

Read: Man killed by Jacksonville officer after police say he fired at officer during traffic stop

Water main break in Mandarin San Jose Blvd. and I-295 (Credit: JEA)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.