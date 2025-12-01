Trailblazer, shrimp boat captain, defender of public waterways | Nassau County advocate dies at 102

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Nassau County Board of County Commissioners and Sheriff Bill Leeper have expressed their condolences on the passing of Dee Dee Bartels, a beloved community advocate and shrimp boat captain, who passed away at the age of 102.

Bartels was a pioneering figure in Nassau County, known for her dedication to community initiatives and her role as one of the area’s first female shrimp boat captains. Her efforts in promoting public access to waterways and her instrumental role in the Shrimp Festival have left a lasting impact on the community.

“Dee Dee was a true icon of Nassau County,” said Sheriff Bill Leeper, highlighting her contributions as a shrimp boat captain and community advocate.

Bartels was celebrated for her commitment to local causes, including her advocacy for public access to waterways. Her influence was significant in shaping the Shrimp Festival, a cherished event that celebrates the maritime heritage of the area.

In recognition of her contributions, the North End Boat Ramp was renamed the Dee Dee Bartels Boat Ramp, serving as a lasting tribute to her efforts in preserving access to the waterways for fishermen, boaters, and visitors alike.

Sheriff Leeper also noted Dee Dee’s talents as a writer, poet, and artist, which added to her legacy of inspiring creativity within the community.

