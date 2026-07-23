Train, vehicle involved in deadly crash at Roosevelt Blvd and Timuquana Rd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash occurred Wednesday evening at Roosevelt Boulevard and Timuquana Road.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the accident involved a train and a car.

JFRD and JSO were unable to confirm whether other injuries were sustained in addition to the fatality.

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Roadblocks have been reported in the area as emergency vehicles respond to the crash.

The train involved appears to be an Amtrak Auto Train, which was headed to Virginia.

The Florida Highway Patrol sent Action News Jax the following statement regarding the crash:

Currently investigating a fatal crash on SR 134 (Timuquana Road) west of US 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard). The crash involves a passenger car versus an Amtrak Train. The passenger car was traveling south on US 17. The Amtrak Train was traveling north on the train tracks. The passenger car made a right turn on SR 134. The railroad crossing gates were down. The passenger car went around the railroad crossing gate. The Amtrak Train struck the passenger car on the left side. The driver of the passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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